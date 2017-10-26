Armenian police inspector forced suspect to buy a new crime weapon

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police inspector committed forgery by forcing a suspect to buy new crime weapon in the shop.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

Special investigation service of Armenia launched a criminal case against policeman for abuse of an official position and official forgery.

Armenian citizen V. Petrosyan stated that he and his girlfriend committed a crime with an axe. While examining the crime scene inspector of police station Nairi did not find the axe and instructed the suspect Petrosyan to buy new axe in the shop. New crime weapon was taken to the scene where it was “found” by the order of inspector.

The inspector included false information in record on the crime scene examination.