Armenian PM unveiled New Defense Minister's Name

Baku. May 11. REPORT.AZ/ "David Tonoyan will be appointed Defense Minister today".

Report informs citing the Sputnik, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"The remaining appointments will be made in the coming days. Hranush Hakobyan will not be the Minister of Diaspora, "he said.

Notably, D. Tonoyan was born on December 27, 1967 in Oskemen, in the city of Kazakhstan. In 1997 he graduated from the Russian Military-Diplomatic Academy. He was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense in 2010 and in 2017 - Minister of Emergency Situations.