Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Parliament will discuss the formation of a new government led by premier Karen Karapetyan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Chairman of Armenian parliament Galust Saakyan said at the opening of the fall session of the legislative body.

According to him, the meeting will discuss changes and amendments to the Tax Code of Armenia, as well as the program of Karen Karapetyan as a prime minister.