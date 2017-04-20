Armenian parliament to reduce twice number of commissions

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Number of permanent commissions of the new Armenian parliament will be reduced twice.

Report informs citing Zhamank, relevant political decision has already been made.

According to information, current parliament includes 12 permanent commissions, which will be reduced to 6.

Commission for European integration, for foreign relations, for human rights, for state and legal affairs, for agricultural and environmental issues and commission for territorial administration and local self-government will be merged. The newspaper states that no decision was taken on future activities of other commissions.

Notably, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on April 2. The new parliament will consist of 105 deputies, while the previous included 131.

Notably, first meeting of the new Armenian parliament will be held on April 27.