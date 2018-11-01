Armenian parliament dissolved

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/The Armenian parliament has not re-elected the only candidate, Nikol Pashinyan, as the prime minister, Report informs citing Armenian press.

The election is held formally.

Notably, Pashinyan resigned on October 16. According to the laws of the country, if the parliament fails to elect a prime minister twice, it is dissolved. The first election was held on October 24. The Armenian parliament is dissolved, as it could not elect the prime minister this time. Extraordinary parliamentary elections are expected to be held on December 9. The date of the elections will be declared by the president of the country.