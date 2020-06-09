Armenian Parliament demands resignation of Pashinyan

Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of a political party with the second-biggest representation in Parliament, has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government, Report says, citing Interfax.

According to him, the current government was given time to fulfill these promises. However, it failed to meet them.

"There is no investment, the economy is not developing, and the fight against coronavirus has failed," he said.

Moreover, the third-largest party in the Parliament, "Light Armenia," also considered that the government of Armenia could not carry out reforms in the country. However, it stated that they did not negotiate with the prosperous Armenia party, not ruling out such a possibility.