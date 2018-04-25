Armenian opposition proposed new conditions for early elections

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "They want to hold the elections in atmosphere created by the representative of the Republican Party of Armenia, the acting prime minister, Karen Karapetyan".

Report informs citing the Sputnik, the leader of “Way out” opposition bloc in parliament Nikol Pashinyan, said in a video posted on Facebook.

"We know how to hold elections since 2017. We simply can pass this election in a passive way by blocking the polling stations and boycotting the activities of Republican Party " Pashinyan stressed.