Armenian opposition not to participate in formation of acting government

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Tsarukyan” bloc, which is opposition in Armenia parliament , will not be represented in the acting government that will be formed by Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My step ” movement, if he is elected prime minister.

Report informs citing the Jamanak, faction has twice supported the nomination of N.Pashinyan as Prime Minister.

“Tsarukyan” bloc said that they will vote for electing N. Pashinyan as prime minister in Armenia parliament on May 8. This opposition organization emphasized that they do not consider it is purposeful to take political responsibility in such sensitive period.

Notably, "Tsarukyan" faction has 31 deputies in the Armenian parliament.