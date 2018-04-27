Armenian opposition leader meets with Armenian president

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Leader of Armenian opposition, Nikol Pashinyan has met with president Armen Sarkissian, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

"We discussed the current situation and possible solutions", Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that Sarkissian also presented the document, stating that "he had lost his citizenship in Great Britain in December 2011".

Notably, Pashinyan also offered to meet tomorrow with Karen Karapetyan, temporarily acting as Prime Minister of Armenia tomorrow at 12:00.

It is also expected that next protests will be held today in Gyumri and Vanadzor.