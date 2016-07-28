Armenian opposition calls to streets demanding replacement of power

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian opposition party "Heritage" after seizure of Yerevan police building issued a demand to the change of power in the country, Report informs citing the "Interfax".

"We demand to form a provisional government that would prepare for early presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2016. We call upon our citizens take to the streets to participate in rallies against the lawlessness of the authorities", said in a statement of party.

The opposition also called on the international community to respond to the massive violations of human rights by authorities.