Armenian NSS: No activity needed yet to resolve situation regarding seizure of Yerevan police building

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Special units of the Armenian law-enforcement agencies continue to stay at state of combat readiness. However, no active action needed yet to resolve situation regarding seizure of Yerevan police building.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, statement of Armenian National Security Service (NSS) declares.

The statement declares that since gunmen seizure of the patrol service regiment building in Yerevan on July 17 morning, five people have been released within anti-terrorist operation.