Armenian NSS detained a group, supporting police station seizure

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian National Security Service (NSS) has detained a group, suspected of supporting the persons, seizing Yerevan police station.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the NSS information declares.

According to the information, detained persons assisted in the crimes committed before and continue to support new crimes.

'Station occupiers led the group especially by creating panic and promoting confrontations. V.G., attempting illegally take weapon and grenade to the isolated station in Khorenatsi street, has been detained on July 21. On July 22, M.A., intending to take Molotov cocktails to the station also detained', Armenian NSS information states.