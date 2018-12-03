Armenian National Security Service reveals corruption scheme at Metsamor NPP

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Security Service of Armenia has uncovered several more corruption cases, including at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that, according to the investigation, some people, linked to officials of the Metsamor NPP, having issued formal resale documents and overestimated prices for the safety systems for the NPP, managed to sell the systems worth 7 million drams for 33 million drams, thereby causing damage to the state.