Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian murderer Artyom Gasparyan, wanted in the United States, has detained by Los Angeles police.

Report informs referring to ABC TV channel.

According to the information, Artyom Gasparyan is suspected of committing firearms offense several times. It was stated that he is also accused of shooting and killing 37-years-old man in Panorama City, Los Angeles.