​Armenian MP: Economic situation in the country deteriorated, despite joining EurAsEc

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The economic situation in Armenia deteriorated regardless their joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EurAsEc).

Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was announced by the National Assembly deputy from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the owner of Sovrano company, Arman Sahakyan commenting on the question of how Armenia's joining the EurAsEc had affected his family business.

"I think, many enterprises would confirm that the economic situation has deteriorated", said Sahakyan. Commenting on the question how the crisis in Ukraine affected his company, MP-businessman said: "It doesn't really affect, however, on the whole, the situation has worsened, and everybody knows it."

Arman Sahakyan imports goods from Ukraine.