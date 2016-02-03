MP Selina Doğan armenianizes name of Turkey's Diyarbakir

Baku. 3 February.REPORT.AZ/ Armenian MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Selina Doğan wrote Diyarbakir city as 'Tigranakert' on her Facebook page.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

This MP is a member of Republican People's Party ( Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), chaired by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

According to local experts, such persons use democratic environment, freedom of speech, thought and press in Turkey 'going in stray'.

By the way, in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe session on January 26, 66 persons from totally 25 countries supported document 'Increase of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan'. Among delegations joined the voting mostly Georgian, Ukrainian and Turkish MPs voted for the report. 70 votes required for the adoption.

However, 13 of 16 Turkish MPs (Turkey is represented at PACE by 18 MPs) attended the voting.

Two MPs of People's Democracy Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi), known as spokesman of terrorist PKK, have not participated in the voting.