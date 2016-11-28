 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian military students launch a protest action - VIDEO

    Tense situation developed in military training complex in the country

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tense situation occurred in “Pokr Mher” (Little Mher) military training complex in administrative territory of Kotaykın Kanakeravan village of Armenia.

    Report informs, referring to the news.am.

    According to information, all students of military training complex hold regular march on 'Pokr Mher' square to protest and demand dismissal of school manager.

    Protesters told that Vahagn Yagmuryan, appointed as manager one month ago, behaves rudely and uses abusive word against them.

    School manager told that he will hold urgent parents meeting. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi