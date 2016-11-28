Armenian military students launch a protest action - VIDEO

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tense situation occurred in “Pokr Mher” (Little Mher) military training complex in administrative territory of Kotaykın Kanakeravan village of Armenia.

Report informs, referring to the news.am.

According to information, all students of military training complex hold regular march on 'Pokr Mher' square to protest and demand dismissal of school manager.

Protesters told that Vahagn Yagmuryan, appointed as manager one month ago, behaves rudely and uses abusive word against them.

School manager told that he will hold urgent parents meeting.