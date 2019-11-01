Armenian MFA: Lavrov will pay an official visit to Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due statement came from Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“We have fairly dynamic contacts, there is an active dialogue, our agenda is quite broad,” Mnatsakanyan said.

At the same time, he refused to comment on the possibility of signing a memorandum on the access of Russian specialists to biological laboratories created in the country with the money from the United States.

"We can talk about this after negotiations. The opinions of different sources do not affect us. It’s very inconvenient when sources bring out information," the Armenian minister added.

Notably, earlier, the Russian media, citing sources, reported that within the framework of Lavrov’s visit to Armenia on November 10-11, a memorandum would be signed guaranteeing access of Russian specialists to bio-laboratories, built with Pentagon money, in the country.