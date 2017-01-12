Armenian mass media: Serzh Sargsyan displeased with activities of his prime-minister

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in inner circle expressed dissatisfaction with activities of prime minister Karen Karapetyan, Report informs, referring to Armenian publication “Jamanak”.

According to information, Serzh Sargsyan called his appointment one of his biggest mistakes during presidency.

“After this, it was decided to actualize issue related impossibility of provision of reference on uninterrupted residence in the territory of Armenia during last five years to Karen Karapetyan and manipulate to prevent him from inclusion into proportional list of candidates from ruling Republican party and election to the parliament. According to information, former justice minister and current head of government apparatus David Arutunyan, who was in charge of preparation of “legal basis” to issue reference, was told to suspend these mission”, writes the publication.