Armenian lawyer: High-ranking officials distract their children from military service

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Conscription of disqualifying children of civil servants is a shameful offense".

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's lawyer Artur Sakunts said commenting on the statement by Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian saying "disqualifying children of civil servants prefer to serve in the army".

"This statement is of self-defense nature to hide guilt. This means that the conscripts with health care problems are regarded not within legal norms, but political interests. In fact, we also know that high-ranking officials distract their children from military service by various pretexts. The dead and wounded soldiers are children of socially vulnerable families. Officials' sons distract from military service. These factors reduce the credibility of the state and military service. Instead to prevent such cases, the defense minister offers a topic that does not concern such issues", Sakunts said.