Armenian lawmakers elect new president

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling Republican presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian was elected the new president of Armenia.

Report informs, the Armenian parliament has today hold a voting on the presidential elections.

Oppositional Tsarukyan party has supported the ruling candidate.

101 out of 105 parliamentarians took part in the voting. 90 of them voted for Armen Sarkissian, while 10 voted against.

Notably, in April ends the term of current President Serzh Sargsyan. After April, Armenia will move to the parliamental ruling system in accordance with the new constitution adopted in 2015. According to the main legislation, president's powers will be restricted, and the first person to be Armenian prime minister. It is assumed that Serj Sargsyan will take this post.