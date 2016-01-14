 Top
    Healt minister: Armenian hospitals treat 420 pneumonia patients

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Health of Armenia, Armen Muradyan, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    A.Muradyan presented the current healthcare situation in Armenia, and the respective activities by the Ministry of Health.

    As per the minister, there is a considerable increase within the last 20 days in acute respiratory illnesses and respective hospitalizations in the country.

    In Muradyan’s words, 11 patients, who are in very critical condition, are connected to an artificial respiration apparatus.

    To note, 11 Influenza A (H1N1)-, or swine flu-, related deaths are recorded in Armenia in recent days.  

