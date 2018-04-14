Armenian high-ranking officer detained on suspicion of bribery

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Lieutenant colonel of Armenian Armed Forces was arrested.

Report informs according to Armenian media, arresting officer was carried out by the joint operation of National Security Service and the investigative bodies of the country.

The investigation of the criminal case is conducted by the Special Investigation Department of the Main Military Investigative Department of the Armenian Investigative Committee.

The officer demanded a large amount of bribe from the parents of the students who were granted a delay because of education.

Lieutenant colonel has already testified. The initial investigation is ongoing.