Armenian government was dismissed

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian government has been dismissed today.

Report informs referring to the Novosti Armenii, Armenia’s new president Armen Sarkissian who took an oath on April 9, signed a relevant decree.

By the decree, all ministers including prime minister and other members of government fired from their positions.

On April 9-16, the candidates to the position of prime minister of Armenia will be put forward. The new prime-minister will be elected at Armenian parliament on April 17.

The new prime minister will form a new government and will introduce him/her to the parliament.

The government will be formed on May 1-10. It is expected that former president Serzh Sargsyan will be appointed to this position.