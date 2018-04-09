 Top
    Armenian government was dismissed

    The new prime minister will form a new government

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian government has been dismissed today.

    Report informs referring to the Novosti Armenii, Armenia’s new president Armen Sarkissian who took an oath on April 9, signed a relevant decree.

    By the decree, all ministers including prime minister and other members of government fired from their positions.

    On April 9-16, the candidates to the position of prime minister of Armenia will be put forward. The new prime-minister will be elected at Armenian parliament on April 17.

    The new prime minister will form a new government and will introduce him/her to the parliament. 

    The government will be formed on May 1-10. It is expected that former president Serzh Sargsyan will be appointed to this position. 

