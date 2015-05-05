Armenian former MP is accused of organizing murder

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ A former member of the Armenian parliament, a leading representative of "Prosperous Armenia Party", 73-year-old Goarik Yenokyan was arrested.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a former deputy chairman, Geqam Akopyan stated about it.

He said that G.Yenokyan is suspected of organizing the assassination against a former MP of "Prosperous Armenia Party" Karo Karapetyan.

Currently, Goarik Yenokyan is detained in jail.