 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian former MP is accused of organizing murder

    Currently, Goarik Yenokyan is detained in jail

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ A former member of the Armenian parliament, a leading representative of "Prosperous Armenia Party", 73-year-old Goarik Yenokyan was arrested.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a former deputy chairman, Geqam Akopyan stated about it.

    He said that G.Yenokyan is suspected of organizing the assassination against a former MP of "Prosperous Armenia Party" Karo Karapetyan.

    Currently, Goarik Yenokyan is detained in jail. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi