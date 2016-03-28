 Top
    Armenian FM to visit Switzerland and the US

    Edward Nalbandyan will attend high level meeting on assistance to refugees from Syria

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan will visit Switzerland on march 29 to participate in the high level meeting on assistance to refugees from Syria.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, foreign ministry said.

    The meeting will be held in Geneva.

    On March 30, the Minister Foreign Affairs will visit Washington in the composition of the delegation, led by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, to attend the Nuclear Security Summit. 

