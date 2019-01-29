Armenian expert: Experienced military officers fired from Armenian army

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Experienced soldiers are fired from the Armenian army,Armenian military expert Van Ambartsumyan said.

In his opinion, new leadership of the standing parliamentary Commission on Defense and Security, is unlikely to change anything with the state of affairs in this area.

At the same time, Ambartsumian noted that, in his opinion, some strange phenomena is observed in Armenia. So, ilitary officers with enormous experience are being dismissed from their posts and even fired from military service. "Meanwhile, they are highly qualified personnel, and they are being removed from work in the Ministry of Defense. Now they have been replaced by people who have neither corresponding knowledge nor experience," the expert said.

He also noted that the promises of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to allocate additional $2.5 bn for the army over five years seem implausible.