    Armenian energy minister changes his mind about leaving office

    Ashot Manukyan will continue to assume his work

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ashot Manukyan will continue his work as the minister of energy Infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia. 

    Report informs citing the Armenpress, minister's press secretary Vasak Tarposhyan said.

    "For personal reasons, minister has submittedhis resignation, but after the conversation with prime minister and president of Armenia, the issue was removed from the agenda. Manukyan will continue to assume his office", press secretary said.

    Earlier, Tarposhyan informed that the minister Ashot Manukyan submitted a letter of resignation.

