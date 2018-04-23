Armenian Defense Ministry condemns attending of military mass protests

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Defence ministry of Armenia strongly condemns the group of the peacekeeping military brigade that joined the demonstrators in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the TASS, says the statement released by the Armenia's defence ministry.

"Such actions roughly violate the neutrality of the army in domestic processes", the statement says.

A group of people in a military uniform similar to the one of the armed forces of Armenia joined the opposition supporters in Yerevan today. People who joined the protesters refuse to comment about their participation, only explain "that they are united with their people."