    Armenian Defense Minister: After down of Armenian helicopter, several military servants dismissed

    Internal investigation on down of helicopter on November 12 was carried out in Armenia

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ A number of military servants were warned of discipline, while others were dismissed as a result of the internal investigation carried out in Armenia on shot down helicopter on the contact line on November 12.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, Defense Minister of Armenia stated on it in press conference. He noted that the criminal case was launched on it and the investigation is underway.

    On November 12 last year, Mi-24 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near Kangarli village of Aghdam region. The enemy's helicopter was destroyed by retaliatory fire.

