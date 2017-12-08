Armenian court arrests woman for killing her grandson

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The trial of a woman called Gratsin P., suspected of killing her grandson in Tavush region of Armenia, was scheduled for December 14.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, grandmother was charged with deliberate murder.

According to information, the court issued an arrest warrant for her.

As investigation records revealed, Gratsin P. choked her daughter's out of wedlock son to death on September 27.

The baby's mother acted as a legal representative in the court.