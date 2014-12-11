Armenian citizens to obtain simplified US visas

of Foreign Affairs Eduard Nalbandyan

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizens will be able to obtain simplified US visas. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was stated by Armenian Ministerat a meeting of the Government.

According to him, US citizens from January 1, 2015 will be able to visit Armenia without a visa for up to 180 days.

Agreements with the United States due to the results of the Armenian-American intergovernmental commission, by which the parties complete the process of visa liberalization. According to the agreement, free regime of entry to Armenia for the citizens of the United States, as well 10-year multiple entry visa regime to the United States for citizens of Armenia is set.