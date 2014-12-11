 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian citizens to obtain simplified US visas

    From January 1, 2015, as well US citizens will be able to visit Armenia without a visa for up to 180 days

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizens will be able to obtain simplified US visas. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was stated by Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eduard Nalbandyan at a meeting of the Government.

    According to him, US citizens from January 1, 2015 will be able to visit Armenia without a visa for up to 180 days.

    Agreements with the United States due to the results of the Armenian-American intergovernmental commission, by which the parties complete the process of visa liberalization. According to the agreement, free regime of entry to Armenia for the citizens of the United States, as well 10-year multiple entry visa regime to the United States for citizens of Armenia is set.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi