Armenian citizens no longer allowed to use duty-free at Russian airports

Baku.27 March.REPORT.AZ/ After joining the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenian citizens lost their right to enjoy duty-free shops in airports of Moscow, Report informs the newspaper "Zhokhovurd" wrote.

In case of the duty-free , it doesn't even matter if the passenger is flying to Armenia from Moscow or from another country in transit through the Russian capital.

"It's so strange that if the final destination of the passenger is Yerevan, it is prohibited to make purchases at duty-free. That's to say, according to the Russian side, domestic passenger flight not allowed duty-free at Russian airports and Armenia is no longer considered by the Russian Federation as an independent country. To fly from Moscow to Yerevan is like to go to Ufa and Omsk", writes the newspaper.