Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizen A. Benjamin (1975) detained in Tbilisi on charges of illegal purchase and possession of drugs on a large scale law enforcement officers.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, the Georgian Interior Ministry says.

According to information, the law enforcers seized from the hotel room on the Javakheti Street in Tbilisi, which accused lodged, 1.3492 g and 0.0507 g of heroin drug amphetamine.