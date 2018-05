Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ 56-year old Armenian citizen was detained in Karasu district of Sakarya province, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he is accused of smuggling of alcoholic drinks and cigarettes.

According to information, 155 bottle of vodka and 30 boxes of cigarettes without excise stamps, as well 5 liters of alcohol, a number of different excise stamps were revealed in his apartment.