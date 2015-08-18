Armenian citizen arrested for importation of firearms into Georgia

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Pistol "Walter" and 10 bullets were found by staff of Revenue Service of Georgia and the Interior Ministry of Georgia during the search of the passenger compartment of an Armenian citizen in the customs checkpoint "Sadakhlo". Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

"The investigation revealed that the accused carried Walther gun and 10 bullets through the customs checkpoint "Sadakhlo" from Armenia into Georgia.

Law enforcers seized firearms and ammunition as evidence from the car of the detainee "- the agency said.

Armenian citizen Frunzik A, born in 1947, admitted his guilt. A criminal case opened under "Import or export of firearm in violation of the rules through the customs border of Georgia " that the punishment shall be imprisonment from five to eight years.