Armenian army faces problems with quality food, water and medical services

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's Public Organization Democracy Today conducted a survey among 200 demobilized servicemen.

Report informs, as a result of the research, a book titled "Key points of health law of Armenian army" was published.

Anna Iskhanyan, one of the authors of the book, told reporters that there are problems in some military units, combat positions with quality food, mutual charter rules, medical care, clean water and other areas.

According to her, demobilized servicemen have stated.

The respondents noted that it was important for the psychologists to be in the military units performing combat duty.