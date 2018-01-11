Armenia will have to compensate to former foreign minister

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) made a decision on the case of former head of Armenian Foreign Ministry, leader of the political movement Civil Disobedience, Aleksandr Arzumanyan, Report informs referring to the ECHR press service.

Arzumanyan filed a lawsuit to the ECHR, the court could not sufficiently justify his detention in May 2007.

The European Court has found violation of Article 5 of (right to liberty and security/entitlement to trial within a reasonable time or to release pending trial) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Armenia now will have to pay compensation to Arzumanyan in amount of 2,000 EUR and legal fees.

The applicant, Aleksandr Arzumanyan was arrested in May 2007 and placed in detention. The courts ordered his detention on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and the risk of his absconding, obstructing justice or reoffending. They then repeatedly extended his detention on similar grounds, despite Arzumanyan’s objections, until his release in September on an undertaking not to leave his residence.