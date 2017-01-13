Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan failed to extend mandate of OSCE offices

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen, today called for the immediate agreement on the extension of mandates of OSCE field operations in Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Report informs citing the OSCE PA press service, mandates of the OSCE’s field operations in the mentioned countries all expired on 31 December 2016 without agreement on their extension.

According to Christine Muttonen, the missions helped OSCE countries to live up to their commitments.

She said that supports Austrian Chairmanship's efforts in working for a solution to the current deadlock.

Notably, at the end of 2016, the OSCE had 17 field operations, which was closed in Azerbaijan in July 2015.