 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenia supports Crimean occupation

    70 states voted for resolution, 26 states against

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia voted against the resolution on the "The Situation of Human Rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol (Ukraine)" at the UN General Assembly session.

    Report informs citing UN news centre, the author of the document is Ukraine and 30 more states.

    Preamble of the draft resolution notes that Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol have been "temporarily occupied" by Russia. The resolution stressed that the "annexation" is unacceptable.

    70 states voted for the resolution, 26 states against. 76 states remained neutral.

    In addition to Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, India, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Cuba, Serbia, the Kyrgyz Republic, China, Iran, Tajikistan and South Africa have voted against the document.

    Notably, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan did not participate in the voting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi