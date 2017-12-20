Armenia supports Crimean occupation

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia voted against the resolution on the "The Situation of Human Rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol (Ukraine)" at the UN General Assembly session.

Report informs citing UN news centre, the author of the document is Ukraine and 30 more states.

Preamble of the draft resolution notes that Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol have been "temporarily occupied" by Russia. The resolution stressed that the "annexation" is unacceptable.

70 states voted for the resolution, 26 states against. 76 states remained neutral.

In addition to Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, India, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Cuba, Serbia, the Kyrgyz Republic, China, Iran, Tajikistan and South Africa have voted against the document.

Notably, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan did not participate in the voting.