Armenia's foreign exchange reserves reached lowest level in last six years

Baku.3 March. REPORT.AZ/ international reserves of Armenia reduced by 10% for a month. Report informs referring to Armenian media, it is said in an official statistics of the Central Bank of Armenia.

According to statistics, in January this year, the volume of international reserves of Armenia amounted to 1 billion 351 million dollars.In fact, this is a new anti-record: Armenia's international reserves have reached the lowest level in the last six years.

In December last year, international reserves of Armenia amounted to 1 billion 489 million dollars, that is, in one month they reduced by 138 million dollars, or 10%.Compared with January last year there is a reduction of 90 million dollars, or 40%.