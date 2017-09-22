 Top
    Armenian defense ministry officer commits car accident killing a schoolboy

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 26-year-old officer of the Armenian defence ministry, David Tsaturyan in his car of "VAZ-2121” model, hit and killed 13-year-old David Darbinyan.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, car accident occurred in the village of Verin Karmiraghbyur of Tavush district, Armenia.

    The killed teenager was studying at the 8th grade of local school. Though he was delivered to hospital, doctors could not save his life.

    Investigation is underway.

