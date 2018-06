Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Armenian Razdan Correctional Labor Facility Vage Akhonyan arrested for bribery.

Report informs citing Armenian media, he mediated a bribe of $ 1,500 in 2015.

A criminal case initiated against V. Akhonyan under several articles of Criminal Code, arrest warrant has been selected.

The criminal case was sent to the general court of Yerevan's Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun districts.