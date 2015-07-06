 Top
    Armenia: Police demolished barricades of protesters in Yerevan - UPDATED

    Police cleared the avenue from the protesters

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian police officers made the protesters get on buses in Baghramyan Avenue and sent them away from the place of protest, Report informs, the Armenian media stated.

    The protest in Armenia started on June 19. The police officers destroyed the protest by using forces on June 23 and 237 protestors were arrested on that day. A criminal case under the Criminal Code of hooliganism was filed against them.

    ***13:59

    Armenian police began to demolish barricades of protesters in Baghdasaryan Avenue, Yerevan. 

    Report informs, Armenian media says today.

    The police gave the protesters time to disperse up to 13:30 Baku time. But the protesters are resisting police.

