​Armenia plans to close borders for ten days

An unprecedented increase in the number of citizens infected with the coronavirus has been registered in the whole territory of Armenia over the past week, Past daily newspaper reported.

Unfortunately, deaths are also increasing. As of yesterday, Armenia ranked 28th among 251 countries.

The authorities also admit that there is quite a severe and uncontrollable epidemic situation in our country.

Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan once again mentioned that new, stricter restrictions, including a curfew, are possible as an extreme mechanism.

It is likely that measures will be announced by the end of the week.

The country also plans to shut down its borders for ten days.