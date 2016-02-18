 Top
    Armenian parliament speaker hospitalized

    There were suspicions on his having heart problems

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan was taken to Yerevan’s No 1 University Hospital tonight. 

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, there were suspicions on his having heart problems, but this has been denied by the doctors.

    At the moment, Sahakyan is undergoing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) examination, since the doctors suspect an apoplectic attack. According to our source, he is not in a critical condition. 

