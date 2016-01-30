Armenia misappropriates EU grant, criminal case launched

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on misappropriation of EU grant.

Report informs citing Armenian media, press service of the Investigative Committee reports.

According to the information, on the findings of a financial study conducted by the EU Delegation to Armenia, misuse of EU grant to one of the organizations has been revealed.

Criminal case launched on the fact. No additional information on the organization or course of investigation has been provided.