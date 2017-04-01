Armenia launches day of silence before elections

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ A day of silence launched in Armenia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, any agitation for political forces participating in parliamentary elections is prohibited in the country until April 2, 08:00 pm.

The elections to the National Assembly of Armenia of the VI convocation will be held tomorrow. On April 2, from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm Yerevan time, 2009 polling stations will work on territory of the republic, but no voting outside.

Elections are held for the first time exclusively on a proportional system (on party lists). However, voting on open lists will also be applied for the first time.