Armenia launch large-scale exercises at Russian military base

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / Tactical exercises involving more than 3 000 soldiers have began at the Russian military base in Armenia, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Units of the Russian military base of the Southern Western District, stationed in Armenia, in the framework of tactical exercises raised on a "alarm" signal . The tactical exercises, which will last until July 28 in Transcaucasia, involve more than 3 000 soldiers and about 500 pieces of equipment, including air defense, fighter, army and unmanned aircraft," the military South - Eastern district said in a statement.

Motorized rifle, armored, exploratory, artillery and engineering units of the base began marching in the areas of exercises at the landfills "Kamhud" and "Alagyaz". During the nomination of automobile and armored columns, the military units perform the tasks of air defense against conventional enemy attacks.