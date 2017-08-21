Armenia included in list of most “accidental” countries

© Getty

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia, Russia and Armenia headed the ranking by the number of deaths in road accidents, Report informs referring to the analytical company Corestone.

Georgia was the first among all countries, with 163.6 deaths per million inhabitants, followed by Russia with 160.4 deaths per million people. In Armenia, there were 114.7 deaths per million residents in road accidents.

The three countries where the lowest mortality was recorded are as follows: Norway (22.5), Malta (25.5), Sweden (26.4).

Among the safest countries in this regard are the United Kingdom (27.7), Switzerland (30.5), Ireland (35.8), Spain (36.4), the Netherlands (36.7), Japan (38, 3) and Israel (38.4).